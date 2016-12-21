Brookmans poised to keep 20-year hold on Des Plaines' 5th Ward
After Carla Brookman took the oath of office in a crowded Des Plaines city council chamber nearly two decades ago, the rookie 5th Ward alderman unintentionally began to return to the audience rather than advancing to the council dais. "I waited four years to get up here, and I walk the other way," Brookman quipped after taking her seat on the city council in April 1997.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|3 hr
|Paul
|52,082
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|8 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|9
|FOID Card (Feb '06)
|17 hr
|Joe joey
|617
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Fri
|Truth
|1
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|Dec 30
|Frogface Kate
|5
|Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10)
|Dec 30
|Bad Governor
|1,988
|Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC