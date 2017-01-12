Austin Berg: Michael Madigan makes history as Illinois bleeds
That was the sound of House Democrats casting their votes for the most hated politician in the state, Mike Madigan, on the floor of the Sangamon Auditorium on January 11. Despite cries across Illinois to change course, House Democrats elected to defend the Cook County property tax lawyer at the expense of their own constituents. They gifted Madigan the House speakership for the 17th time on a straight party line vote.
