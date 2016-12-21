Attorneys in Quincy Murder Trial Want Some Evidence Barred
Defense attorneys for a former western Illinois prosecutor accused of killing his wife have filed motions seeking to bar some evidence against their client offered by prosecutors. Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder.
