Antonio Romanucci appointed as vice-chairperson of Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee
Antonio M. Romanucci, the founding principal and partner at Chicago's Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, was reappointed as vice chairperson of the Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee. The Illinois Supreme Court reappointed personal injury attorney Antonio M. Romanucci as vice chairperson to its rules committee, effective Jan. 1, 2017.
