Althoff: Illinois Senate hopes to stake out own budget position
A plan to end a two-year Illinois budget standoff negotiated in the Senate - which likely includes an income tax increase as well as items on Gov. Bruce Rauner's agenda - could get a vote in Springfield as early as Monday, a leading Republican senator said Sunday. The deal was still shaping up over the weekend after weeks of talks between Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and GOP Leader Christine Radogno, said Sen. Pamela Althoff, a Republican from McHenry.
