Aaron Schock case assigned to federal judge in Urbana
A former federal prosecutor who became a judge in 2013 has been assigned to handle the corruption case against former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock. The State Journal-Register reports U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Shadid assigned the case to Judge Colin Bruce.
