9 Ways to Promote Gratitude in Your Life

According to Sonja Lyubomirsky, PhD , professor of psychology at the University of California in Riverside, it boosts our happiness levels in a number of ways : by promoting the savoring of positive life experiences, by bolstering self-worth and self-esteem and thereby helping to cope with stress and trauma, by building social bonds and encouraging moral behavior, and by diminishing negative emotions and helping us adjust to new situations. Gratitude has a number of health benefits as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.