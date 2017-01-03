$3 million in emergency funds distributed to 7 Illinois community college districts

The Illinois Community College Board has announced $3 million in emergency funds will be distributed to seven community college districts to help keep them open during the budget impasse. ICCB officials say the districts were selected during a special meeting on December 7. ICCB Chair Dr. Lazaro Lopez says, "The emergency funds announced today ensure those community colleges with the fewest financial resources can continue to operate while we wait for the General Assembly to pass a full, comprehensive balanced budget."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.