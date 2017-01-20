2017 Illinois tax filing season begins Monday, Jan. 23
SPRINGFIELD The Illinois Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23rd, the same date that the Internal Revenue Service begins accepting federal individual income tax returns. IDOR is reminding taxpayers that filing tax returns electronically and requesting direct deposit into a checking or savings account is still the fastest, most secure way to receive a refund.
