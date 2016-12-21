Western Illinois residents raise concern over hog facility
Residents in rural western Illinois are trying to stop a leading U.S. pork producer's plan for a massive hog facility. Bernadotte Township residents sent letters to state agriculture officials alleging errors and omissions in Professional Swine Management's plan for its 20,000-hog confinement, Runway Ridge Farms LLC. The residents said it didn't account for nearby structures, wells and creeks.
