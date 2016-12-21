Venezuela's claim of victim status in bribery case unlikely to convince U.S.
The logo of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela December 23, 2016. A flag bearing the logo of Tradequip is pictured at its headquarters in Maracaibo, Venezuela April 2, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC