Unemployment rate drops in most Illinois metropolitan areas

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says year-to-year unemployment rates have declined for all but one of the state's metropolitan areas in 2016. According to data released by IDES, all metro areas saw an unemployment decrease in 2016 except for the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights area, which remained unchanged.

