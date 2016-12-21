Unemployment rate drops in most Illinois metropolitan areas
The Illinois Department of Employment Security says year-to-year unemployment rates have declined for all but one of the state's metropolitan areas in 2016. According to data released by IDES, all metro areas saw an unemployment decrease in 2016 except for the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights area, which remained unchanged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC