Thomas Jefferson University Receives ...

Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Although more than half of US states have legalized marijuana for medical use only now is the nation's first research facility for medical marijuana opening. With a $3 million grant from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert, Thomas Jefferson University has established a new medical center for cannabis education and research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... 11 hr TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Tue WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Dec 26 Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Dec 26 kay 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,067 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC