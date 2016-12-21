Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana...
Although more than half of US states have legalized marijuana for medical use only now is the nation's first research facility for medical marijuana opening. With a $3 million grant from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert, Thomas Jefferson University has established a new medical center for cannabis education and research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|11 hr
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Tue
|WelbyMD
|4
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Dec 26
|Paul
|52,079
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|3
|unemployment rates-2008 and 2016
|Dec 26
|kay
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Dec 23
|tomin cali
|5
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC