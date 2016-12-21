These three U.S. companies moved jobs to Mexico. Here's why
About a year ago, employees got the bad news: Operations were moving to a facility in Nuevo Laredo. By the time the factory closed in August, about 280 Brake Parts workers had lost their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|3
|unemployment rates-2008 and 2016
|3 hr
|kay
|1
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|6 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Dec 23
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Dec 23
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Dec 22
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC