Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's b...

Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's brother, looks to uphold his own truth with music

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In the past 12 months, rapper Taylor Bennett has dropped an official debut, "Broad Shoulders," sold out shows all over the city, worked with local youth homelessness organization La Casa Norte and grown his record label, Tay Bennett Entertainment. He has also watched his older brother, Chance the Rapper, become a superstar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 1 hr WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 23 hr Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Mon Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Mon kay 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,332

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC