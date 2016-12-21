Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's brother, looks to uphold his own truth with music
In the past 12 months, rapper Taylor Bennett has dropped an official debut, "Broad Shoulders," sold out shows all over the city, worked with local youth homelessness organization La Casa Norte and grown his record label, Tay Bennett Entertainment. He has also watched his older brother, Chance the Rapper, become a superstar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|4
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|23 hr
|Paul
|52,079
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Mon
|Le Jimbo
|3
|unemployment rates-2008 and 2016
|Mon
|kay
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Dec 23
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Dec 23
|panties9688
|4
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC