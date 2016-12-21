Rocker-turned-organ repairman fixing ...

Rocker-turned-organ repairman fixing old Illinois organ

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A one-time music store employee and rock musician is the unlikely point man in the renovation of 123-year-old church organ in western Illinois. The Herald-Whig reports that Phil Hoenig is restoring the Unitarian Church's Steere pipe organ.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 1 hr WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 23 hr Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Mon Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Mon kay 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,375,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC