Rocker-turned-organ repairman fixing old Illinois organ
A one-time music store employee and rock musician is the unlikely point man in the renovation of 123-year-old church organ in western Illinois. The Herald-Whig reports that Phil Hoenig is restoring the Unitarian Church's Steere pipe organ.
