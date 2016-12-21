Police seek information on driver of car in Illinois River
Police in Southern Illinois are looking for information about who might have been driving a car that went into the Illinois River. The Telegraph reports a vehicle went into the river Saturday night just upstream from the Grafton lighthouse.
