New
Utah is the fastest-growing state in the country, leading a cluster of Western states with populations on the upswing despite sluggish national growth, according to new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Tuesday. The state that's long had the country's highest birth rate grew just over 2 percent from July 2015 to July 2016, followed closely by Nevada, Idaho and Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC