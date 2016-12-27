New Year's wish: A New House speaker ...

New Year's wish: A New House speaker in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Herald

Members of the House will vote for speaker on Jan. 11. If Democrats choose Madigan for the 17th time, he will be crowned the longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history. Rather, it has left Illinoisans with a legislative body controlled by the will of a single man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 13 hr WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Mon Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Mon Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Mon kay 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC