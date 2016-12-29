Nev. official halts expanded gun chec...

Nev. official halts expanded gun checks that voters OK'd

9 hrs ago

Nev. official halts expanded gun checks that voters OK'd The gun background checks for private-party gun transfers was scheduled to go into effect Sunday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iJa2n2 Though Nevada voters expanded gun background checks to private-party sales in a November 2016 ballot initiative, the state's attorney general contends that the checks cannot be put in place because the FBI says it won't handle the checks.

Chicago, IL

