Neighbors offer 'presents' to family after Christmas Day chimney fire destroys home
It certainly wasn't Santa coming out of Burbey's chimney; it was a raging chimney fire, one that could have killed him, his fiance, their two kids and dog, Bella. "So, I'm shoveling presents out the front-yard, just throwing them out there," Burbey said before firefighters and police told him to get back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|9 hr
|davy
|3
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|23 hr
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Tue
|WelbyMD
|4
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Dec 26
|Paul
|52,079
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|3
|unemployment rates-2008 and 2016
|Dec 26
|kay
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC