Neighbors offer 'presents' to family after Christmas Day chimney fire destroys home

It certainly wasn't Santa coming out of Burbey's chimney; it was a raging chimney fire, one that could have killed him, his fiance, their two kids and dog, Bella. "So, I'm shoveling presents out the front-yard, just throwing them out there," Burbey said before firefighters and police told him to get back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.