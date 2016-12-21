Nearly 200 new Illinois laws to take effect in January 2017

In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, speaks with Larry Young, center, father of Molly Young, after Rauner signed the two bills collectively known as "Molly's Law" in Carbondale, Ill. The law that takes effect Jan. 1, 2017 extends the statute of limitations, from two years to five, on bringing wrongful death lawsuits and increase fines for public bodies that don't comply with court orders to release information.

