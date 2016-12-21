Nearly 200 new Illinois laws to take ...

Nearly 200 new Illinois laws to take effect in January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this July 19, 2016 file photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, speaks with Larry Young, center, father of Molly Young, after Rauner signed the two bills collectively known as "Molly's Law" in Carbondale, Ill. The law that takes effect Jan. 1, 2017 extends the statute of limitations, from two years to five, on bringing wrongful death lawsuits and increase fines for public bodies that don't comply with court orders to release information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort... 11 hr Truth 1
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 22 hr Matilda Withers 52,082
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) 23 hr Buns1620 6
Election Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10) Fri Bad Governor 1,988
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 28
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... Dec 28 TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 27 WelbyMD 4
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,913 • Total comments across all topics: 277,485,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC