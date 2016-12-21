More
Reno police say a knife-wielding 14-year-old shot by a campus police officer two weeks ago cut a classmate, then chased him through a crowd and advanced toward the officer before the shooting in a high school... Reno police say a knife-wielding 14-year-old shot by a campus police officer two weeks ago cut a classmate, then chased him through a crowd and advanced toward the officer before the shooting in a high school courtyard. Police in Michigan are debunking a Muslim student's allegation that was widely cited as an example of a spike in anti-Muslim incidents in the wake of Donald Trump's presidential victory.
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
