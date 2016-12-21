Mayor's race in Illinois' second-larg...

Mayor's race in Illinois' second-largest city takes shape

Read more: KFVS12

Five candidates submitted petitions last month, but one has dropped out. The remaining candidates are state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, Alderman Richard Irvin, Alderman Michael Saville and Richard Guzman, the city's assistant chief of staff.

Chicago, IL

