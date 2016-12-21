Man charged with false unemployment claims in 3 states
A California man has been charged with setting up fake businesses in three states, then using names taken from temporary visas issued to students to obtain more than $355,000 in unemployment benefits for nonexistent workers. Nikolai Monastyrski is charged in federal court in Iowa with wire and mail fraud related to the scheme that prosecutors say he perpetrated there as well as in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|2 hr
|Truth
|1
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|13 hr
|Matilda Withers
|52,082
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|Buns1620
|6
|Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Bad Governor
|1,988
|Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|28
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Dec 27
|WelbyMD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC