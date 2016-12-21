Jim Nowlan: Illinois held hostage - n...

Jim Nowlan: Illinois held hostage - now for year 3

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

I continue to be flummoxed in efforts to understand the efficacy of the strategy Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is employing in his all-out war to force nemesis House Speaker Mike Madigan to knuckle under, so the guv can figuratively plant his booted foot in triumph on the breast plate of a prostrate Madigan. For two years, Rauner has been holding a state budget solution hostage, as if it were somehow akin to Madigan's first-born, demanding Madigan accede to a "turnaround agenda" of popular, business-friendly changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Fri Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Fri tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Fri panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Thu He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
News Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p... Dec 21 Card Carrying Zio... 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Earthquake
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC