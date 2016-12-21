Jim Nowlan: Illinois held hostage - now for year 3

I continue to be flummoxed in efforts to understand the efficacy of the strategy Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is employing in his all-out war to force nemesis House Speaker Mike Madigan to knuckle under, so the guv can figuratively plant his booted foot in triumph on the breast plate of a prostrate Madigan. For two years, Rauner has been holding a state budget solution hostage, as if it were somehow akin to Madigan's first-born, demanding Madigan accede to a "turnaround agenda" of popular, business-friendly changes.

