Illinois traffic fatalities higher in 2016
December 29 - With traffic fatalities on the rise this year, the Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation are hoping to keep numbers from climbing any higher over the New Year's holiday. As of Tuesday, 1,055 people have died on Illinois roads, surpassing last year's total of 998 fatalities.
