Illinois Sen. Pam Althoff files bill to replace EDGE tax credit program
State Sen. Pam Althoff and a Democratic lawmaker are making an attempt in the final days of session to revive the more important components of a state business tax credit program set to expire Dec. 31. Althoff, R- McHenry , and Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, filed legislation to preserve the EDGE tax credit program through a successor, the Transforming, Helping and Reviving Illinois' Versatile Economy, or THRIVE, Act. The program at its core does what EDGE did, namely awarding tax credits for job creation to companies that are actively considering relocating to another state.
