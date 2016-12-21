Illinois Population Shrunk By Most in 2016
For the third consecutive year, Illinois has lost more residents than any other state, losing 37,508 people in 2016, which puts its population at the lowest it has been in nearly a decade, according to U.S. census data released Tuesday. Illinois is among just eight states to lose residents, putting its population at 12,801,539 people, its lowest since about 2009.
