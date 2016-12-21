Illinois' new, former comptrollers have battle of words
A battle of words has broken out between Illinois' former and current comptrollers after Democrat Susana Mendoza said her new offices felt "looted" and Republican predecessor Leslie Munger threatened a lawsuit. Mendoza tells WLS-AM radio's "Connected to Chicago" show in an interview that airs Sunday that when she took over for Munger this month furniture had been removed, documents were missing and keys tdidn't match locks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC