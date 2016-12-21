Illinois' new, former comptrollers have battle of words

A battle of words has broken out between Illinois' former and current comptrollers after Democrat Susana Mendoza said her new offices felt "looted" and Republican predecessor Leslie Munger threatened a lawsuit. Mendoza tells WLS-AM radio's "Connected to Chicago" show in an interview that airs Sunday that when she took over for Munger this month furniture had been removed, documents were missing and keys tdidn't match locks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.