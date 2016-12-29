Illinois man completes Eagle Scout ra...

Illinois man completes Eagle Scout ranking a " at 74

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

Yet it must have been so when it was time for him to earn the final merit badge to become an Eagle Scout as a teenager, and there was no counselor immediately available to work with him on it. “They got somebody the next year, but I must have been thinking about something else – sports, my studies or girls – by then,” Foster said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) 14 hr Lotteries Abandon... 28
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) 18 hr kuda 4
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... Wed TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 27 WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Dec 26 Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Dec 26 kay 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,860 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,017

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC