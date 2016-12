Illinois hospitals warily watching politics, court rulings in 2017

Nurse Nicole Martin, left, administers a Hepatitis B shot to a newborn baby girl while nurse Shayla Burke comforts the child Dec. 20, 2016, during a routine 24-hour checkup at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Nurse Nicole Martin, left, administers a Hepatitis B shot to a newborn baby girl while nurse Shayla Burke comforts the child Dec. 20, 2016, during a routine 24-hour checkup at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.