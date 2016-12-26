Illinois high court clears doubt over...

Illinois high court clears doubt over snow-shoveling law

11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Gazette

While property owners in Illinois are protected from some lawsuits when it comes to people getting hurt on snow- and ice-covered sidewalks, that doesn't mean they can't be held responsible if they ignore hazardous "unnatural accumulations" of ice and snow, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled recently in a case clarifying the Snow and Ice Removal Act. CHICAGO – Property owners can take comfort, but shouldn't lapse into negligence, now that the Illinois Supreme Court has clarified a 1979 state law protecting them from some slip-and-fall lawsuits.

Read more at The Daily Gazette.

Chicago, IL

