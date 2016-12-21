Illinois held 'auction' of residents while closing facility
The rush to close a large institution for adults with developmental disabilities during former Gov. Pat Quinn's administration led to extraordinary strategies to move residents quickly and hide problems with an underfunded group home system, according to an investigation by the Chicago Tribune. State officials required group home operators to sign a pledge not to undermine the state's plans to close Jacksonville Developmental Center - or risk lsoing referrals from the facility to fill empty beds.
