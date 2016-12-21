Illinois groups get $6.5M in federal grants to help homeless
More than two dozen Illinois organizations will receive a combined $6.5 million in federal grants to help reduce homelessness. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday.
