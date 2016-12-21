Illinois GOP Ad Ties Chris Kennedy to Madigan
The Illinois Republican Party released a digital ad Wednesday attacking prospective Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy's ties to House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Republican Party's ad praises Kennedy's uncle, President John F. Kennedy, as a "legendary president" and lauds his father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, as a "legendary statesmen," cutting between archival footage of the revered Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
