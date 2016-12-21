Illinois drivers who try to 'beat the train' to face doubled fines in 2017
BEVERLY, Ill. - Fines will double starting Sunday for drivers who try to "beat the train" by crossing railroad tracks after the warning lights start flashing, bells start ringing and gates start lowering, according to Metra officials.
