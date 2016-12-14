Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom names 2016 Volunteers of the Year
The Glenn and Todd Wright families of Bureau County, Janet Noe of Woodford County and Bryan Roosevelt of Edwards County were presented the 2016 Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year award. The award was presented during the Illinois Farm Bureau's annual meeting in Chicago, Dec. 3-6.
