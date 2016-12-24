Gov. Rauner announces new budget chief, insurance director
Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has announced changes at the top of two key state offices, naming new directors of the Governor's Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Insurance. The Republican governor announced Friday his budget director, Tim Nuding, and Department of Insurance Director Anne Melissa Dowling are leaving.
