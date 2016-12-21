Girard police shoot dog that killed another dog, attacked people
A Girard police say one of their officers shot a dog that they said had killed another dog and had also been attacking people. Officers responding to calls about a vicious dog running loose in the areas of Illinois Avenue, Iowa Avenue and Davis Street late Tuesday afternoon, say they found a mixed breed pit bull that had broken free from the home of its owner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|davy
|3
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|20 hr
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Tue
|WelbyMD
|4
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Dec 26
|Paul
|52,079
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|Dec 26
|Le Jimbo
|3
|unemployment rates-2008 and 2016
|Dec 26
|kay
|1
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC