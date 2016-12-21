Girard police shoot dog that killed a...

Girard police shoot dog that killed another dog, attacked people

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Girard police say one of their officers shot a dog that they said had killed another dog and had also been attacking people. Officers responding to calls about a vicious dog running loose in the areas of Illinois Avenue, Iowa Avenue and Davis Street late Tuesday afternoon, say they found a mixed breed pit bull that had broken free from the home of its owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) 5 hr davy 3
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... 20 hr TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Tue WelbyMD 4
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) Dec 26 Paul 52,079
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 3
unemployment rates-2008 and 2016 Dec 26 kay 1
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,565

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC