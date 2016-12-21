Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again...

Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals prison term

There are 2 comments on the The Daily News-Record story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals prison term. In it, The Daily News-Record reports that:

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is asking a U.S. appeals court to nullify his 14-year prison term and order a third sentencing hearing. Attorneys for the Chicago Democrat filed the 50-page appeal late Tuesday night with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
He must be missing the OTHER former Illinois Governor, George Ryan who was released from prison a few years back.

<LOL>

Reminder: He was convicted of public corruption charges related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Card Carrying Zionist

Fountain Valley, CA

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Eleanor wrote:
He must be missing the OTHER former Illinois Governor, George Ryan who was released from prison a few years back.

<LOL>

Reminder: He was convicted of public corruption charges related to his attempt to sell the U.S. Senate seat held by Barack Obama before he resigned to become president
I am 53 years old and four Illinois governors in my lifetime have gone to prison -- Blagojevich, Ryan, Dan Walker and Otto Kerner. I have read that New York is not sure what to do with Governors Island. How about putting a prison for governors there?:-)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Fri Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Fri tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Fri panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Thu He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Dec 19 Father Murphy 213
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC