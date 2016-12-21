Food Stamps for Christmas: 2 Million ...

Food Stamps for Christmas: 2 Million Illinoisans Struggle to Put Food on Their Tables

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Lincoln Daily News

Illinois Policy Institute R ecent data from the Illinois Department of Human Services show nearly 2 million Illinois residents need government assistance to put food on the table this holiday season, as the state continues to hemorrhage manufacturing jobs and other blue-collar opportunities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16) 19 min Buns1620 6
News Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10) 1 hr Juices2444 52,081
Election Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10) 3 hr Bad Governor 1,988
News Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 28
News Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million... Wed TRUMP UNIVERSITY 1
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 27 WelbyMD 4
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... Dec 26 Le Jimbo 3
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,822 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC