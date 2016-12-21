Fines for ignoring railroad crossing gates doubles Jan. 1
Metra officials are reminding motorists that fines for driving over railroad tracks while crossing gates are down will double Jan. 1. Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a law in July that increased the penalty for disregarding activated gates and warning lights from $250 to $500 the first time. It doubles to $1,000 each time after that.
