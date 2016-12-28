Exonerated ex-inmates owed $2.5M, snagged by budget woes
December 28 - The state's budget impasse has put a hold on payments to former Illinois inmates who've been exonerated of crimes. The Pantagraph reports 14 men are owed a total of $2.5 million as compensation for the years they served in prison before they received certificates of innocence from the state.
