Ex-State Rep. John Anthony Fired From Fancy Government Job for Groping Women at a Holiday Party
Former Illinois state representative John Anthony was fired Friday from his job at the Illinois Department of Corrections after numerous women reported being groped and harassed by him at a Christmas party. He was the executive assistant to the director of the organization and made approximately $120,000 a year.
