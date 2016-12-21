Durbin announces more than $77 millio...

Durbin announces more than $77 million for Head Start in Illinois

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: RiverBender.com

CHICAGO U.S. Senator Dick Durbin today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families has awarded providers throughout Illinois $77,414,803 to support early education and comprehensive family support services in Cook, Kendall, Madison, Pulaski, and Will Counties. "The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country - it's a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond," said Durbin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Fri Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Fri tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Fri panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Thu He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Thu Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
News Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p... Dec 21 Card Carrying Zio... 2
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC