Durbin announces more than $77 million for Head Start in Illinois
CHICAGO U.S. Senator Dick Durbin today announced that the Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families has awarded providers throughout Illinois $77,414,803 to support early education and comprehensive family support services in Cook, Kendall, Madison, Pulaski, and Will Counties. "The Head Start program is the source of countless success stories in Illinois and around the country - it's a stepping stone children need to succeed from elementary school to college and beyond," said Durbin.
