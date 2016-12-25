Dogs may go gray when stressed, just ...

Dogs may go gray when stressed, just like US presidents, study says

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Whether you call them gray hairs or stress highlights, world-renowned animal scientist and autism advocate Temple Grandin wants you to know that dogs may get them prematurely, too - especially when stressed, such as being left at home alone. Premature graying in dogs may be an indicator of anxiety and impulsivity, according to a study published in this month's edition of the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, in which Grandin served as a co-author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 1 hr Juicez1596 2
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Dec 22 He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,621

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC