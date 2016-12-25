Dogs may go gray when stressed, just like US presidents, study says

Whether you call them gray hairs or stress highlights, world-renowned animal scientist and autism advocate Temple Grandin wants you to know that dogs may get them prematurely, too - especially when stressed, such as being left at home alone. Premature graying in dogs may be an indicator of anxiety and impulsivity, according to a study published in this month's edition of the journal Applied Animal Behaviour Science, in which Grandin served as a co-author.

