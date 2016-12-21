Doctor charged with murder: Move case...

Doctor charged with murder: Move cases out of Saline County

Read more: Daily Herald

A doctor accused of killing his estranged wife and trying to have a southern Illinois prosecutor kidnapped wants his cases moved out of Saline County. WSIL-TV says attorney Bryan Drew believes there's been too much unflattering publicity about Dr. Brian Burns.

