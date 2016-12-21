Delta Regional Authority to invest more than $4 million to strengthen Illinois' workforce, economy

The Delta Regional Authority, along with its federal and locally-based partners, has announced more than $4 million in new investments with the goal of strengthening Illinois' infrastructure, workforce and economy. Specifically, DRA will invest more than $800,000 in supporting southern Illinois' entrepreneurial ecosystem, upgrading and repairing road and water infrastructure in Hardin County and Evansville, as well as purchasing equipment to train local workers on engine systems.

