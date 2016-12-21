Delta Regional Authority to invest more than $4 million to strengthen Illinois' workforce, economy
The Delta Regional Authority, along with its federal and locally-based partners, has announced more than $4 million in new investments with the goal of strengthening Illinois' infrastructure, workforce and economy. Specifically, DRA will invest more than $800,000 in supporting southern Illinois' entrepreneurial ecosystem, upgrading and repairing road and water infrastructure in Hardin County and Evansville, as well as purchasing equipment to train local workers on engine systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican Former Congressman: 'Obama Hates Isr...
|34 min
|nobody
|2
|David Letterman Att V2K Sells Ill Citizens Tort...
|Fri
|Truth
|1
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|Fri
|Matilda Withers
|52,082
|Anchor Baby Marco Rubio running a Tea Party Don... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|Buns1620
|6
|Illinois Governor Recall Amendment (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Bad Governor
|1,988
|Senate rejects proposal banning lobbyist gifts (Mar '06)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|28
|Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million...
|Dec 28
|TRUMP UNIVERSITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC